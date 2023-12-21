New Delhi – The Himachal Pradesh Police has emerged as the frontrunner in Crime and Criminal Network Tracking & Systems (CCTNS) performance for 2023, securing the first position. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) honoured HP Police during the Annual Conference on “Good Practices in CCTNS/ICJS” held on December 21st and 22nd, 2023, in New Delhi.

Sanjay Kundu, the Director General of Police, highlighted the critical role of the CCTNS project in shaping the functioning of the police force in India. He explained that the Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs, and the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) in New Delhi have established predefined parameters in PRAGATI to monitor the CCTNS Project implementation performance of all States/UTs. Himachal Pradesh, he proudly stated, has not only met but consistently maintained these parameters, securing the top position in the State-wise CCTNS performance ranking.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu extended congratulations to the Police department, emphasizing that HP Police has maintained its top rank for the fourth consecutive year in Hilly and North-Eastern States in CCTNS performance.

“We’ve achieved this milestone by surpassing many states in CCTNS performance. This success is due to the dedication and collaborative efforts of all field-level Police officers and the State-level CCTNS team at SCRB, guided by senior officers overseeing the CCTNS project implementation,” remarked the Chief Minister.

Director General Sanjay Kundu declared, “CCTNS is the backbone of police operations in India, and Himachal Pradesh Police’s consistent top-ranking performance reaffirms its commitment to excellence. This recognition is not just for 2023; it marks the continuation of our leadership in the years 2020, 2021, and 2022, as acknowledged and awarded by the NCRB/MHA in New Delhi.” The accolade underscores the state’s dedication to leveraging technology for effective law enforcement and crime prevention.