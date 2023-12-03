Chintpurni – Una police have apprehended three youths from Jalandhar, Punjab, for allegedly writing pro-Khalistan slogans on the shutters and walls of shops along the Chintpurni-Talwara bypass in Una district, Himachal Pradesh. The arrests were made after a joint effort by Dehra and Chintpurni police stations.

The accused individuals, identified as Phool Chand (26), Arjinder Singh (28) and Harry (21), all residents of villages Dhesiya and Surja in the Gaurayan police station, tehsil Phillaur of Jalandhar district, were taken into custody by the local authorities. The trio had reportedly inscribed slogans like “Khalistan Zindabad” and “Himachal Banega Khalistan” on the shutters and walls of several shops in the area.

The incident came to light when local authorities discovered the graffiti and initiated a swift investigation. The police, aided by CCTV footage, identified the three suspects and successfully apprehended them. Subsequently, the accused youths were brought to the Chintpurni police station for further interrogation.

Rohini Thakur, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Chintpurni police station, confirmed the arrests and shared that the individuals had also checked into a local hotel for the night following the act. The police are now probing into the motives behind the slogans and whether the accused have any affiliations with radical groups advocating for Khalistan.

Superintendent of Police Una, Arjit Sen Thakur, stated that the police are leaving no stone unturned in the investigation and are determined to uncover any potential connections or motives behind the act.