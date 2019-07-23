Shimla: The state government is contemplating to start multi-dimensional, multi-sensory, multi-media light shows in few strategic locations of the State to provide an added attraction to the locals as well as tourists.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, during the presentation made by internationally acclaimed actor, producer and media entrepreneur Deepa Sahi, today, said that virtual cultural hub with assistance of multi-media lights would create a viable and sustainable model for cultural enterprises with latest media-entertainment technology.

Jai Ram Thakur said that efforts would also be made to showcase myths and legends of the Himalayan region with giant size images projected directly on to the mountain landscape. This would be a mesmerizing for the tourists as it would appear that mountains have come alive and were speaking to the viewers, he added.

Jai Ram Thakur said the epic show created through computer generated imagery, digital visual effects, live shooting, paintings and laser light and sound would create a gigantic and impressive show. He said that the tourists would be provided 7-D thrilling adventure sports experiences through stereoscopic 3 D project through hydraulically moving platform.

The Chief Minister said that nature park at Mohal near Kullu, Baragah near Manali and Reporting Room Shimla etc. are few places where such shows could be organized. He said that the state government could also consider taking up the matter with Union Human Resources Development Ministry for allowing Indian Institute of Advanced Studies, Shimla for organising these activities.

