Shimla: Rebels and in-fighting are visibly posing trouble for the BJP in all the four Municipal Corporation elections of the state.

With as many as 14 rebels in the fray in Dharamshala MC, BJP is facing a litmus test.

The situation at Palampur Municipal Corporation is also no different as four rebels are posing a stiff challenge to the BJP official candidates.

BJP is facing worse in-fighting in Mandi as its elected MLA Anil Sharma is not campaigning for the party candidates. However, his son Aashray Sharma is aggressively campaigning for the Congress candidates.

War of Words between Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Minister Mahender Singh and Anil Sharma are further marring the situation. Allegations of politically sabotaging and diverting funds are being traded at each other and openly giving a window of opportunity to the Congress party.

Although BJP isn’t facing any direct challenge from the rebels in Solan MC elections, however in-fighting, anti-incumbency and allocations of tickets can mar its prospects to form the Corporation.

Campaign for the Corporation poll has ceased today, but there is no denying that the ruling BJP is in a Catch-22 situation in all the four civic bodies elections.

Chief Minister Thakur has put all his might in the Corporation poll and even campaigned in the wards to ensure party candidates’ victory. All the cabinet ministers, MLAs and party office bearer have been assigned the wards and they are even camping in their respective wards. Despite charting plan and making campaign strategies to ensure edge for the candidates, but rebels and in-fighting might prove costly for the party.