Sikandar Kumar, Payal Vaidya Get Key Roles; Randhir Sharma Media In-Charge, Rakesh Jamwal Chief Spokesperson

State BJP president Rajiv Bindal on Wednesday announced an expanded team of 21 state office-bearers, including five women, ensuring representation from different regions and communities to maintain caste and regional balance.

The new team comprises eight vice-presidents — Bihari Lal Sharma, Rashmi Dhar Sood, Kangra MP Rajiv Bhardwaj, MLAs Vipin Singh Parmar, Pawan Kajal, Vinod Kumar, Balbir Verma, and former legislator Rajesh Thakur.

Rajya Sabha MP Sikandar Kumar, along with Sanjeev Katwal and Payal Vaidya, has been appointed as general secretary. The absence of Bilaspur MLA Trilok Jamwal and Sundernagar MLA Rakesh Jamwal from the list of office-bearers came as a surprise, though they are likely to find a place in the state executive that will be announced later.

The eight secretaries named in the new team are Sumit Sharma, Sanjay Thakur, Vandana Yogi, Priyanta Sharma, Kusum Sadrate, Tilak Raj Sharma, Amit Thakur, and Shishu Dharma.

Naina Devi MLA Randhir Sharma has been given the responsibility of in-charge of the media department, while Rakesh Jamwal will serve as the chief spokesperson, and Karan Nanda has been appointed as media coordinator.

Bindal also announced the state presidents for seven morchas. Daisy Rawat will head the BJP Mahila Morcha, Sunil Shukla the Yuva Morcha, Sanjeev Deshta the Kisan Morcha, Manish Chauhan the SC Morcha, Ram Lok Dhanotia the ST Morcha, and Gurmeet Singh will lead the Minorities Cell.

In addition, Sushil Rathore has been named as coordinator of the social media department, with Kamal Thakur as co-coordinator. Anil Dadwal will be the IT coordinator and Praveen Thakur co-coordinator. Kamaljit Sood has been appointed as treasurer, and Pramod Thakur as office secretary.