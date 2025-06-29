Election Scheduled on June 30, Announcement by Union Minister Jitendra Singh on July 1

Shimla: The countdown has begun for the election of a new BJP State President in Himachal Pradesh. After months of delay, the party is all set to complete its internal democratic process with the election scheduled for June 30 at the BJP state headquarters, Deep Kamal, in Chakkar.

Addressing the media, BJP’s State Election Officer Dr. Rajiv Bhardwaj said that the party has completed internal elections at all levels — from booth to mandal to district — under the supervision of National Election Officer K. Laxman. “In Himachal alone, elections were conducted in over 8,000 booths, 171 mandals, and 17 districts,” he said.

Dr. Bhardwaj informed that 114 delegates in the state will vote to elect the next State President and eight National Council members. “We have already issued the notification, timetable, and voter list for this election,” he added.

According to the schedule, nomination papers will be accepted on June 30 from 12 noon to 2 pm at the BJP office in Chakkar. Scrutiny of nominations will take place from 2 pm to 3 pm, and if more than one candidate files nominations, the window for withdrawal will be from 3 pm to 5 pm.

The official announcement of the new State President and National Council members will be made on July 1 at 11:00 am at Hotel Peterhoff in Shimla. Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh will declare the results.

Co-election officers Dr. Rajiv Sahajal and Sanjeev Katwal were also present at the press briefing.