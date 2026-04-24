Top leadership, including CM Sukhu and Deputy Agnihotri, to oversee candidate selection and campaign as civic polls seen as key test before 2027 Assembly elections

Shimla – The ruling Congress in Himachal Pradesh has moved into election mode for the upcoming municipal corporation polls, announcing high-powered committees for four key urban bodies—Solan, Mandi, Dharamshala, and Palampur. The decision comes soon after the BJP initiated its preparations, intensifying the political contest in the state’s urban centres.

The committees include Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, along with cabinet ministers and senior party leaders. These panels have been entrusted with full responsibility—from finalising councillor candidates to designing poll strategy and leading campaign efforts.

For the Solan Municipal Corporation, the committee includes CM Sukhu, Vinay Kumar, Mukesh Agnihotri, Health Minister Dhani Ram Sharma, Industries Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan, Education Minister Rohit Thakur, Anirudh Singh, Sanjay Awasthi, Vinod Sultanpuri, and Subhash Verma.

In Mandi, the panel comprises CM Sukhu, Vinay Kumar, Mukesh Agnihotri, Jagat Negi, Vikramaditya Singh, Kaul Singh Thakur, Prakash Chaudhary, and Champa Thakur.

The Dharamshala Municipal Corporation committee includes Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar, RS Bali, Anurag Sharma, Kewal Singh Pathania, Malendra Rajan, and Devender Jaggi, alongside the top leadership.

For Palampur, the committee features Rajesh Dharmani, Yaduvendra Goma, Anurag Sharma, Ashish Butail, Kishori Lal, Bhavani Singh Pathania, and Kamlesh Thakur among its key members.

The civic elections are being viewed as a crucial political test for the Congress government led by Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. With urban voters often shaping the broader political narrative in the state, the outcome will directly reflect public perception of the government’s performance so far.

These polls assume added importance as they fall midway through the Congress tenure. A strong showing in these municipal corporations would help the party consolidate its urban base and build momentum for the 2027 Assembly elections. It would also strengthen the party’s position against the BJP, which is aggressively targeting urban dissatisfaction.

At the same time, any adverse result could have wider political consequences. Issues such as infrastructure gaps, traffic congestion, parking shortages, and civic service delivery continue to trouble urban areas in Himachal. A poor performance in these elections may amplify criticism against the government and allow the opposition to question its governance record.

Panchayats and municipal elections in Himachal often act as early indicators of voter sentiment. For Congress, the stakes go beyond local bodies—these elections are closely tied to its credibility and prospects in the 2027 Assembly elections, making the current political battle in urban centres both immediate and long-term in impact.