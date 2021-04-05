Nauni/Solan: Dr Y S Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni has conducted two field training camps for the farmers under the apple cluster of Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Development Project (HPHDP) at Ser and Shimoga in district Sirmour.

University scientists given presentations to identify insect pests such as woolly apple aphid, borers, mites, and scales. The farmers were also made aware of the different pest management methods and best practices for apple canopy management.

During the training, the focus was also given to the conservation of honey bees and other wild pollinators, and natural enemies. Demonstrations were also given on how to use personal protective equipment, bioproducts, and pesticides judiciously and safely.