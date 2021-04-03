Mandi: Estranged BJP Mandi MLA Anil Sharma on Saturday lashed out at Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh and state BJP. He said that he is not a bonded labourer of BJP and is not afraid of CM Jai Ram Thakur and Mahinder Singh.

While addressing a press conference in Mandi, Sharma said that during his visit to Mandi, CM Jai Ram Thakur says that it would have been better if Anil Sharma was with him.

Sharma claimed that he was completely ignored during Mahashivratri celebration and still CM expects that he will support him.

He said that today votes for MC elections are being sought by intimidating the voters. If BJP government had done any development in Mandi, they would not have to beg for votes on the street, Sharma further added.

Sharma claimed that all the developmental works are being done in Seraj and Dharampur only. “All the money is being spend on the development of these areas while rest of the districts are being ignored. Today Jai Ram Thakur has reduced himself to CM of Seraj from CM of the state” said Sharma.

“These Municipal Corporation elections will decide the political future of my family. People have made up their mind to teach BJP a lesson” he added.

Reacting to Anil Sharma’s statement about CM, BJP State President Suresh Kashyap said that “Anil Sharma’s comments about CM are unfortunate. If he has the guts, he should resign as MLA and contest elections again. When election results will be declared, Sharma will also lose to BJP,” Kashyap stated.

Kashyap said that CM Jai Ram Thakur is a loyal and dedicated party worker. He works as per the decisions of the party.