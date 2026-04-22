Shimla: The Bharatiya Janata Party has intensified its preparations for the upcoming Urban Local Body and Panchayati Raj elections in Himachal Pradesh and appointed in-charges and committees across all districts, signalling a coordinated push to strengthen its organisational grip from the state level down to booths. The move outlines a detailed election strategy with clearly defined roles at the municipal corporation, district and state levels.

For Municipal Corporation elections, the party has appointed senior leaders to urban centres. Dharamshala will be overseen by Pawan Kajal, Sudhir Sharma and Sachin Sharma, while Palampur has been assigned to Vipin Parmar, Rajesh Thakur, Trilok Kapoor and Ragini Rakwal. In Mandi, responsibilities have been given to Payal Vaidya, Anil Sharma, Inder Singh Gandhi and Nihal Chand Sharma. A larger team, including Sanjeev Katwal and Chopal MLA Balbir Verma, will handle Solan.

At the state level, a core committee comprising Vipin Singh Parmar, Randhir Sharma, Balbir Verma, Vinod Kumar, Rakesh Jamwal, Trilok Jamwal and Bihari Lal Sharma has been constituted to oversee both urban and Panchayati Raj polls and ensure uniform execution of the party’s strategy.

The party has simultaneously activated its district units by assigning responsibilities to MPs, MLAs, former ministers, district presidents and other office-bearers. Teams have been put in place across districts, including Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Kullu, Chamba, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti, with a focus on coordinated campaign management and grassroots mobilisation.

In key districts such as Kangra and Mandi, senior leaders have been tasked with managing election operations, while in tribal and remote areas like Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti, the party has ensured representation to expand outreach.

Party leaders said the strategy centres on booth-level management, coordination among organisational wings and effective communication with voters. The BJP aims to convert its organisational strength into electoral gains in both urban and rural segments. With responsibilities clearly distributed across the state, the BJP is gearing up for a high-stakes contest, seeking to leverage public sentiment against the Congress government in the upcoming elections.