Shimla: The state has recorded 6 new Covid deaths in the last 24 hours. As per the NHM report, 4 deaths were reported from Una district, while 1 each death were reported from Mandi, Sirmour and Kangra district.

Now, death toll from the Covid have reached to 1063.

With, 111 and 109 new positive cases from Kangra and Solan districts, the state has recorded 567 new virus cases on Monday. Una reported 78 positive cases, Shimla 58, Hamirpur 57, Sirmour 49 are other state reported usually higher cases. Bilaspur tested 39, Chamba 32, Kullu 27, Mandi 6 and Kinnaur district has reported 1 Covid case.

268 Covid patients have recovered and now state has 3828 active caseloads.