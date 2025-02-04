Shimla: Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has issued a stern warning to dissatisfied BJP leaders, urging them to address their concerns within the party instead of making public statements. His remarks were directed at former minister Ramesh Dhawala, who recently expressed discontent with the party’s functioning.

Addressing a press conference, Jairam Thakur stated that the BJP has always respected Dhawala, even granting him cabinet-rank status despite his defeat in the last assembly elections. He emphasized that the BJP is a disciplined organization where internal matters should be resolved through party forums rather than public criticism.

Thakur reiterated that public comments against the party were unacceptable and that leaders should voice their concerns within the organization. “Anyone can put forth their views on the party platform, but making open statements in the media is inappropriate,” he asserted.

Dhawala, on the other hand, has openly challenged the BJP’s internal structure. At a meeting in Dehra on Friday, he hinted at a major political upheaval by announcing plans to establish a parallel organization in the region. Declaring his faction as the ‘real BJP,’ Dhawala stated, “If the workers are with me, I don’t need anyone else.”

He dismissed the recent elections of BJP Mandal presidents in Haripur and Dhaliara as fraudulent, alleging that the process violated the party’s constitution and excluded former MLAs from the decision-making process. Dhawala claimed that a select group arbitrarily appointed leaders without consulting grassroots workers.

He further accused the party leadership of sidelining committed workers while allowing a select few to dominate. “The BJP of 10-15 years ago no longer exists. Today, workers have no value in the party. A handful of people have hijacked it,” he said.