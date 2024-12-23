New Delhi – Hamirpur MP and former Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur launched a scathing attack on the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing it of widespread mismanagement and corruption during its tenure in Delhi. Speaking at the release of a chargesheet against the AAP government, Thakur, along with Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and other party leaders, outlined a series of alleged failures and broken promises that have plagued the national capital over the last decade.

Thakur criticized the AAP government for its inability to address pressing issues such as pollution, poor infrastructure, and inadequate public services. “Delhi has become miserable in the past 10 years, but AAP has become rich,” he remarked, adding that Kejriwal’s government has prioritized its own interests over those of the people.

The BJP leader alleged that promises made by AAP, including providing 24/7 clean water, world-class education, and a pollution-free city, remain unfulfilled. Instead, Delhi is now grappling with contaminated water, broken roads, and mounting garbage piles.

Thakur accused the AAP government of being embroiled in multiple corruption scandals, including those related to the water board, classroom construction, liquor policy, and the Delhi Transport Corporation. “This is the only government where the Health Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and Chief Minister have all been in jail,” he said, highlighting that over 15 AAP leaders, including ministers and MLAs, have faced legal action.

He sarcastically referred to the Kejriwal government as a “model of work from jail,” criticizing the party for failing to deliver transparent governance despite its origins in the anti-corruption Anna movement.

Thakur also condemned AAP’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis, particularly its treatment of migrant workers. He accused the government of neglecting workers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and other states, forcing them to migrate in dire conditions. “During the pandemic, Kejriwal abandoned the workers who built this city,” he said.

Thakur described Delhi as the “most polluted capital in the world,” blaming the AAP government for failing to implement effective solutions. He also criticized the government for creating what he called “the highest garbage mountains” in the country and neglecting infrastructure development.

Thakur urged Delhiites to hold the AAP accountable for its failures. “The pot of sins has been put on fire twice, but it won’t survive another trial,” he warned, calling for a change in leadership to save Delhi from further decline.