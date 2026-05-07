The urban local body election battle in Himachal Pradesh has intensified with rebel candidates from both the BJP and Congress entering the fray in the state’s four municipal corporations. After the completion of the nomination withdrawal process, 16 rebel candidates — 10 from the BJP and six from the Congress — are contesting the elections, creating concern for both major political parties ahead of polling on May 17.

According to the State Election Commission, a total of 1,147 candidates are now in the electoral fray across 51 urban local bodies in the state. Voting will be conducted through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) from 7 am to 3 pm on May 17.

The rebel factor has emerged as a major challenge for both parties, particularly in municipal corporations where elections are being contested on party symbols. In the Solan Municipal Corporation, two rebel candidates each from the BJP and Congress, are contesting as independents. Dharamshala Municipal Corporation has two BJP rebels in the field, while the situation is more complicated in the Mandi Municipal Corporation, where six BJP rebels and four Congress rebels are contesting independently.

A total of 1,426 nomination papers were filed across Himachal Pradesh for the civic body elections. During scrutiny, 32 nominations were rejected, while 1,394 were declared valid. Later, 237 candidates withdrew their nominations, leaving 1,147 candidates in the contest.

Campaigning has gained momentum across urban areas after the withdrawal process ended. Candidates have intensified door-to-door campaigns and public outreach programmes to seek voter support. Development works, sanitation, water supply, road conditions and civic amenities have emerged as the key election issues in most urban local bodies.

Ten wards across districts, including Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Shimla, have selected candidates unopposed.

In Ward No. 7 of Karsog Nagar Panchayat in Mandi district, no nomination paper was filed at all. In another unusual development, all candidates who had filed nominations in Ward No. 14 of the Mandi Municipal Corporation later withdrew from the contest.

District-wise, Kangra has recorded the highest number of candidates with 218 contestants, followed by Mandi with 180. Shimla has 123 candidates in the fray, Solan 121, Una 118, Kullu 100, Bilaspur 87, Sirmaur 84, Chamba 72 and Hamirpur 44 candidates.

In the Solan Municipal Corporation, 42 candidates are contesting the elections, including 17 from Congress, 16 from the BJP and nine independents. One BJP candidate’s nomination was rejected during scrutiny. Among the independents, two each are BJP and Congress rebels.

The Palampur Municipal Corporation has 34 candidates in the fray, including 15 each from the BJP and Congress and four independents. In the Dharamshala Municipal Corporation, 54 candidates are contesting, including 17 candidates each from the BJP and Congress, while 20 independents are also in the race.