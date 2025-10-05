Shimla — The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Himachal Pradesh has announced its new State Working Committee comprising 129 members. The announcement was made by BJP State President Dr Rajeev Bindal, who stated that the committee comprises 24 permanent invitees and 105 working committee members representing various parts of the state.

Among the invited members are BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda, Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur, and former Chief Ministers Prem Kumar Dhumal and Shanta Kumar. Other senior leaders such as former Union Minister Anurag Thakur, MPs Kangana Ranaut and Indu Goswami, and former State Presidents Suresh Bhardwaj and Satpal Singh Satti are also included.

The working committee members include sitting MLAs and prominent functionaries, such as Sudhir Sharma, Indradutt Lakhanpal, JR Katwal, Surendra Shourie, Reena Kashyap, Prakash Rana, and Dr Janak Raj. Former ministers like Anil Sharma, Mahendra Singh Thakur, Sarveen Chaudhary, and Govind Thakur are also part of the new committee.

Dr. Bindal said the newly constituted working committee reflects the party’s commitment to strengthening its organisation and preparing for future political challenges in the state. He added that the list brings together senior leaders, youth representatives, and women members to ensure broader participation in decision-making.