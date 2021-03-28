Shimla: Taking strong action against rebels, the state BJP has taken disciplinary action against 24 rebels.

State BJP President Suresh Kashyap said that BJP workers’ who are contesting as independent candidates against the party’s official candidates in the Municipal Corporation elections from Dharamshala, Mandi and Palampur have been stripped off their primary membership and expelled from the party.

Kashyap said that party has taken disciplinary action against 14 leaders of 12 wards of Dharamshala Municipal Corporation, while 6 leaders from Mandi and 4 from Palampur Municipal corporation.

“The show cause notice has been issued by the party to all the rebels,” said BJP State General Secretary Trilok Jamwal and further asked them to reply within 15 days. Jamwal clarified that unsatisfactory reply will invite expulsion from the primary membership of party for six years.