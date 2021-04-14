Shimla: As many as eight persons have been killed in two accidents that occurred in Mandi and Shimla district on Tuesday.

Five persons including a four years old girl have been killed in a car accident in Mandi district.

The deceased have been identified as Pari (4), her grandmother Prema Devi, Surender Kumar, Mohit Kumar and Prem Lal who was driving the car.

The accident took place on Tuesday when they were on their way to a temple in Pangana village. When they reached Saror village, a driver lost control of the vehicle and it skidded into Sol Khad, killing all of them on the spot.

Accident was noticed by local residents who immediately informed the police. Police reached the spot and recovered the bodies.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sundernagar Gurbachan Singh confirmed the report and said police are conducting the investigation.

In another accident three including two girls were also killed in another car accident that happened in Theog Sub Division, district Shimla.

The deceased have been identified as Rajeshwar (39) and his daughters Sanya (4) and Sarnaya (8). The injured has been identified as Kiran, wife of Rajeshwar.

The accident took place on Tuesday near Bagaghat village when driver lost control of the vehicle and it plunged into a deep gorge. Rajeshwar and Sarnaya died on the spot while Kiran and Sanya were critically injured.

Police reached the spot as soon as it received information and rescued the injured as well as recovered the bodies.

Kiran and her daughter Sanya were rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla where Kiran is undergoing treatment while Sanya succumbed to injuries dueing treatment.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Shimla Mohit Chawla confirmed the report and said police are conducting the investigation.