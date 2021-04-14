New Delhi: Amidst the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases, the CBSE has postponed class 12th Board examinations and cancelled Class 10th Board.

The decision was taken in the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Cabinet Secretary, School and Higher Education Secretaries and other top officials were present.

“the well-being of the students has to be the top priority for the Government,” the Prime Minister said and further added no to hamper the academic interests of the students.

The Union Education Minister has informed that the Board Exams for Class 12 to be held from May 4 to June 14, 2021. The situation will be reviewed on 1 June 2021 by the Board, and details will be shared subsequently.

Today Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji chaired a high-level meeting to review the examinations to be held at various levels in view of the developing Corona situation. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 14, 2021

A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations, Minister further added.

However, the CBSE has cancelled the board Exams for Class 10th. Minister informed. Pokhriyal further stated that the results of Class 10th Board will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board. Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to student on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams.

The pandemic situation in the country is seeing a resurgence of COVID 19 positive cases in many states, with a few states having been affected more than others. In this situation, schools have been shut down in 11 states. Unlike State Boards, CBSE has an all-India character, and therefore, it is essential to hold exams simultaneously throughout the country.