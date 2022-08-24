Thunag/Mandi: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday visited the flood and landslide-affected areas of Thunag in Mandi district and took stock of the loss due to the natural calamity.

Chief Minister met the affected people of the area and inquired about their well-being. The Chief Minister assured to provide all possible help and rehabilitation to the affected people.

Jai Ram Thakur also visited damaged shops and houses and took stock of the loss. He directed the officers of the PWD and the Rural Development Department to expedite the work of removing the debris and sludge from the market.

Many shops, houses and vehicles were damaged in the Thunag market, due to floods in the Chatti Nallah on 19th of August. More than half of the local market has been badly damaged. Around 60 shops and houses and many private vehicles have been damaged due to the debris. The administration has already provided an assistance of Rs 3.92 lakh to the affected people as immediate relief.

Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary, SDM Thunag Paras Agarwal, Superintending Engineer of Public Works Department K.K. Kaushal accompanied Chief Minister.