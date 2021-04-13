Shimla: Veteran Congress leader and former six-time Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh was shifted to a private hospital at Mohali on Tuesday.

Octogenarian Singh had tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday, a day after his son Vikramaditya Singh MLA (Shimla Rural) had tested positive on Sunday.

Although his oxygen saturation level is over 99 percent, chest and lungs reports are normal, he has however been shifted today morning on precautionary measure, confirmed sources.

Wishes, ‘get well soon’, and ‘speedy recovery’ from political leaders, well-wishers, fans and public are pouring in on social media.

Former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal has prayed for his speedy recovery. He twitted

Former Union Minister Anand Sharma has also turned to the social media site and wished early recovery.