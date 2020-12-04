Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has recorded 4 new COVID-19 deaths and 214 new positive cases on Tuesday. 552 positive patients have also recovered from the virus.

In the state 2 deaths have been reported from Shimla district while one death each from Kangra and Sirmaur district. Total COVID deaths are now 913 in the state.

Shimla district has reported 42 new positive cases, while Kangra and Mandi districts have tested 36 and 35 new COVID cases respectively. Solan and Una have 24 each new cases, Sirmlour 17, Bilaspur 11, Chamba 10, Lahaul-Spiti 7, Hamirpur 4 and Kullu district has 3 new positive cases.

552 COVID patients have also recovered today and now active cases have dropped to 3338 in the state. 181 patients have recovered in Shimla and 110 patients have recuperated in Mandi district.