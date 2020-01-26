Shimla: Noted writer and former Professor of Himachal Pradesh University and Head of Sanskrit Department Prof. Abhiraj Rajendra Mishra and Film actress Kangana Ranaut from Himachal Pradesh were selected for the prestigious Padamshree Award.

Prof. Abhiraj Rajendra Mishra has been given award for his service in Literature and Education, while noted film actress Kangana Ranaut has been honoured with the Padam Shri in Art category.

This year the President has approved conferment of 141 Padma Awards including 4 duo cases (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one). The list comprises of 7 Padma Vibhushan, 16 Padma Bhushan and 118 Padma Shri Awards.

33 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 18 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 12 Posthumous awardees.

Late Politicians and former cabinet ministers Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley and George Fernandes are being honoured with Padma Vibhushan. Boxer MC Mary Kom also figured in the list of Padma Vibhushan.

The Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur congratulated Prof. Abhiraj Rajendra Mishra and Kangana Ranaut for being selected for Padamshree Award.

Chief Minister said that it was an honour for the state that despite being a small hilly state two of its residents have been selected for the prestigious Padamshree award.

Besides Padam Shri, five police personnel were also being honoured for their services. IG Diljeet Kumar Thakur has selected for the President Police Medal for his distinguished Service.

SP Khushal Chand Sharma, SP Saju Ram Rana, Inspector Sushil Kumar, and Sub Inspector Krishan Kumar were selected for Police Medal for their Meritorious Service