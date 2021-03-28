Solan: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur campaign in Solan Municipal Corporation and sought votes for BJP candidates.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has urged the residents of the Solan Municipal area to give their wholehearted support to ensure the victory of BJP candidates by a massive margin in the April 7 Municipal Corporation election.

He assured to fulfil all the promises contained in the ‘Sankalp Patra’ released for Municipal Corporation Solan.

Jai Ram Thakur addressed public meetings in Solan today in favour of BJP candidate Rajani Bala from ward number 3, Swati Kashyap from ward number 4, Kulbhushan Gupta from ward number 5, Rekha Sahni from ward number 6, Pawan Gupta from ward number 8 and Rajesh Thakur from ward number 17 of Municipal Corporation Solan.

Playing emotional card, CM reminded the electorates of the Solan that the present government has honoured the emotions of the people of the Solan by giving the status of Municipal Corporation to Solan.

State CM also targeted the opposition Congress and blamed it for misleading the people, especially the villagers, on the matter of the Municipal Corporation. He said that the present Government was committed to protecting the interests of all and no tax will be levied for five years from the residents of the rural areas merged in the Municipal Corporation.

Jai Ram Thakur said that demand for providing special funds for the development of towns like Solan in the State would be made from the Central Government. He said that a master plan would be drafted for the planned development of the Solan town. Special attention would be given to cleanliness, beauty, proper sewage and modern infrastructure in this master plan.