Shimla: After holding a roadshow in Mandi, Aam Aadmi Party’s convenor and Delhi’s Chief Minister is set to return to Himachal Pradesh as he will be addressing a rally in Kangra district on April 23.

This will be the second time that Arvind Kejriwal will visit Himachal this month.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia has claimed that more than 1,000 BJP leaders are going to join AAP in Himachal Pradesh soon.

While addressing a press conference, he said that several prominent BJP leaders are also in touch with the party and will join soon.

He said that BJP has collapsed in the state and its leaders are leaving the party to join AAP.

He said that people of the state have lost hope that BJP will do anything to provide employment, improve education and medical facilities, therefore people are looking at AAP as an alternative.

He further said that BJP is scared due to the increasing popularity of AAP.

He said that AAP will win the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections with a huge margin and will form the government in the state.

He said that BJP offered memberships to those leaders whom the party was going to kick out anyway.