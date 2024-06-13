Both Vow to Challenge Expulsion in High Court

Solan – In a significant political shakeup, Usha Sharma, the current Mayor of Municipal Corporation Solan, and former Mayor Poonam Grover have been disqualified from their councillor posts. This decision, announced by the Principal Secretary of the Urban Development Department, follows an investigation into allegations that both defied party directives. Consequently, both Sharma and Grover have been expelled from their positions.

The investigation, which culminated in their disqualification, began after accusations surfaced that Usha Sharma and Poonam Grover violated the party whip. Both had contested the councillor elections under the Congress party symbol. However, in December last year, during the election for Mayor and Deputy Mayor, Usha Sharma, with the support of BJP councillors, secured the Mayor’s position despite not being the official party candidate. Poonam Grover had proposed Usha’s candidacy, leading to the defeat of the Congress party’s chosen candidate.

Following a complaint by the District President of Congress, an inquiry was launched against Sharma and Grover. The Deputy Commissioner carried out the investigation, which was delayed due to the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct. Once the code of conduct was lifted, the investigation’s findings led to the expulsion of both councillors, as their membership was declared ineligible.

Earlier on December 7, after the completion of a two-and-a-half-year term, elections for the Mayor and Deputy Mayor were held in the Municipal Corporation Solan. The Congress party had proposed Sarkar Singh for Mayor and Sangeeta for Deputy Mayor. Contrary to party directives, former Mayor Poonam Grover proposed Usha Sharma for Mayor, who then won the position. Meanwhile, BJP’s Meera Anand was elected as Deputy Mayor. This act of defiance against the party whip by Sharma and Grover prompted the subsequent investigation and their eventual disqualification.

Meanwhile, both Usha Sharma and Poonam Grover have strongly criticized the decision, alleging that the Congress party has effectively handed over the Municipal Corporation Solan to the BJP and claiming they have been treated unjustly.

Poonam Grover specifically accused local MLA and minister Dr. Dhani Ram Shandil of harboring personal vendettas against her. She recounted that her application for a ticket in the assembly elections from Solan faced resistance, leading to ongoing personal enmity. Both Usha Sharma and Poonam Grover plan to contest the decision in the High Court, describing the expulsion as a deliberate act of retribution.