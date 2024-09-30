Solan: In a decisive win for the BJP, Amardeep Panja emerged victorious in the Solan Municipal Corporation by-election for Ward Number-5, defeating Congress candidate Puneet Narang by 283 votes. This one-sided victory has dealt a significant blow to Congress, which had fielded its key leaders, including Health Minister Colonel Dhaniram Shandil, to win the seat.

Panja secured 523 votes, while Narang managed only 240, with an additional two votes cast for NOTA (None of the Above). The margin of defeat was larger than the total votes received by the Congress candidate, underscoring the BJP’s dominance in this election. The result is seen as a major setback for Congress, particularly given the heavy involvement of senior party leaders in the campaign.

The voting process began at 8 AM and concluded at 4 PM, with 765 out of 1,143 registered voters casting their ballots. The counting of votes commenced around 6 PM at the Municipal Corporation Solan Hall under the supervision of DC Solan Manmohan Sharma, ADC Ajay Yadav, and SDM Solan Dr. Poonam Bansal. After careful counting, DC Solan officially declared the election results.

Following the announcement of the results, BJP supporters erupted in celebration, chanting slogans and congratulating Amardeep Panja for his victory. In his address, Panja thanked the voters of Ward Number-5 for their support and pledged to focus on the development of the ward. “I am committed to serving the people and working towards the progress of Ward Number-5,” he said.

The outcome has further strengthened the BJP’s position in Solan, while Congress is left to reassess its strategy after this significant electoral defeat. Despite their high-profile campaign, the Congress party failed to penetrate what has been seen as a BJP stronghold.