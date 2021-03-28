Dharamshala: Ensure to check Covid spread during the Municipality campaign in Dharamshala and Palampur corporations, the Kangra administration has imposed restrictions on the candidates canvassing and made it mandatory for all candidates and their supporters to carry Covid RTPCR negative reports.

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati, in his order, made RTPCR negative report mandatory for all campaigning party.

DC assured to implement order in true spirit and cautioned violators to face action.

Meanwhile, action has not been yet taken against anyone for canvassing without carrying a Covid negative report.