Solan: To woo the voters of Solan Municipal Corporation, BJP has promised the overall development of the town by forming a corruption-free administration.

BJP issued its election manifesto for Solan Municipal Corporation on Sunday in which the party has promised to make Solan clean and green. It has also promised to provide pure and sufficient water from Ashwani Khad by purifying its water through UV light.

Former BJP State President and election in charge of Solan MC, Dr Rajiv Bindal while issuing the manifesto said that Solan needs 1,00,000 gallons of water per day, which is met by a plan based on the water scheme located above the Ashwani Khad and Giri river. The silt that falls in the water of the river Giri will be picked up from the percolation well.

“A provision of 15 crores has been made by the BJP government for all the above arrangements” he added.

He said that a multi-crore scheme has been announced for Kasauli assembly constituency, after the implementation of which the water supplied to Parwanoo and Jabli, Solan city will also get additional water from the scheme. The piping for distribution of water in Solan will be replaced and seven additional storage tanks will be built.

He informed that 24-hour quality and reliable power supply has also been planned for the town.

He said that a health plan is very important for a city for which the BJP has selected four points in which Rs 3 crore for CT scan and Rs 35 lakh for digital radiography has been made available by the state government.

He further said that BJP has also pledged to provide free WiFi services in some selected areas of the city. The city will be freed from power and telephone wiring network. HPSEB will be ordered to chalk out a special plan for this.