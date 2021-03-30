Chamba: Four including two children and their parents were killed in a fire incident in Suila village in Churah tehsil, Chamba district. Apart from this, about nine cattles were also burnt alive in the incident.

The deceased have been identified as Desh Raj (30), his wife Dolma (25) and their two kids. They all died due to suffocation.

The mishap occurred on Saturday around 11:00pm when they were sleeping in their house. An intense fire broke out in the house in which they were trapped. At the same time, the village also witnessed heavy rainfall, but fire was so intense that rain was not enough to douse it.

The fire was noticed by their neighbours, who tried to rescue them but were unsuccessful. They immediately informed the police who reached the village and started the investigation besides recovering the dead bodies.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur also expressed grief over the incident via tweeter. The reason behind the fire are being ascertained.