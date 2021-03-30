Shimla: Departmental examinations for eligible officers/ officials, serving on a regular basis under Himachal Pradesh Government would be held from 17 to 25 May 2021.

Himachal Pradesh Board of Departmental Examination spokesperson informed on Tuesday that the examinations would be conducted for officers/ officials of Indian Administrative Services, H.P. Administrative Services, Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildars, IFS/HPFS, all other gazetted officers and eligible non-gazetted officers (Superintendent Grade II and Senior Assistant) technical and non- technical, H.P. Board of School Education ( Class-II officers/ officials of Board, Engineering Officers (Civil/ Electrical/ Mechanical) of H.P. State Electricity Board Ltd. Assistant Engineers (Civil)/ Senior Managers of HPTDC Ltd.

The Spokesperson said that for the convenience of the candidate appearing only in Paper No-1 i.e. Financial Administration, the Board will conduct the examination at Government Degree College Dharamshala, Government (Girls) Senior Secondary School, Mandi and Centre of Excellence, Government Degree College Sanjauli. Examination for all other subjects will be conducted at Centre of Excellence, Government Degree College Sanjauli, Shimla only.

He further said that the candidates who intend to appear in the departmental examinations should submit their application online on the Manav Sampada portal. Interested candidates can submit their application from 1st April 2021 to 30th April 2021. The applications will be accepted only when the same will be approved/ verified by their respective Head of Departments.

The window for HODs will remain open till 7 May, 2021.