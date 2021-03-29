Shimla: The 75-day long Snow Festival 2021 in Lahaul and Spiti district concluded on Sunday. During the occasion, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the state government would soon submit a concrete proposal before the Union Minister of Tourism for effective marketing of the Lahaul-Spiti district as a tourist destination and steps would also be taken to ensure GI tagging of this event.

While virtually addressing the concluding function virtually from Shimla, CM said that efforts must be made to diversify the Snow Festival so that it has something special and new to showcase before the rest of the world. He said that he would personally apprise the Prime Minister about this event held after the Atal Tunnel was dedicated to the nation.

“This festival has helped in reviving the traditions almost at verge of extinction, besides showcasing the diverse culture to the rest of the world” said Thakur.

CM said that that people running Home Stays would be provided effective training so that they could provide better services to the tourists.

He said that steps need to be taken to provide best infrastructure to the tourists so that they could stay in the valley comfortably.

“This would motivate the tourist’s world over to visit the valley to have a glimpse of the tribal culture and costumes” he added.

He said that the Atal Tunnel has opened new vistas of development as it has ensured round the year connectivity. He said that this tunnel has also given a big boost to the tourism development as it has opened the virgin and beautiful valley to the world tourists. He said that this would not only provide ample employment and self-employment opportunities to the local, but would transform the economy of the people of this district.

Jai Ram Thakur further said that steps would also be taken to promote cultivation of Sea buckthorn in the valley.

“This will not only boost the economy of the farmers, but also promote economic activities in the area” said CM.