Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Education Board has announced to conduct 12th and 10th Board examinations from 4th May, 2021 in the state.

Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur said that keeping in view the situation arisen due to corona pandemic, this decision has been taken by the state government after the announcement of CBSE examination dates and discussions with the Himachal Pradesh School Education Board, teachers and parents.

The Education Minister said that strong security arrangements will be made in schools to prevent the spread of corona virus. Examinations of non-board classes will be conducted by schools from 10th April, 2021 to avoid crowds in schools. Similarly, the board examinations of class 10th and 12th will be held through offline mode from 4th May, 2021.

Himachal Pradesh School Education Board will soon release the date sheet for the examinations, Education minister further added.

Govind Singh Thakur said that practical examinations will be conducted between 15th to 30th April, 2021. This year the question papers of these examinations will be prepared by the schools at their level, but the examinations will be taken only on the dates fixed by the board.