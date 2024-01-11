In a significant development, the Himachal Pradesh School Education Board has released the proposed datesheet for the upcoming class 10th and 12th annual examinations. The examinations are scheduled to commence on March 2, with the board seeking feedback and objections from students, parents, teachers, and stakeholders until January 19.

The proposed datesheet covers a comprehensive schedule for the annual examinations, compartment exams, additional subject tests, and category improvement exams for both regular and state open schools of class 10th and 12th. According to the released schedule, class 10th exams will take place in the morning session, while class 12th exams will be conducted in the evening session.

Dr. Vishal Sharma, the Secretary of the Himachal Pradesh School Education Board, urged concerned parties to submit their suggestions to the board office by January 19. This feedback will play a crucial role in finalizing the datesheet for the upcoming examinations.

Highlights of the Proposed 12th Class Datesheet:

The annual examinations for 12th regular and SOS (State Open School) students are set to begin on March 2, with the second session scheduled from 1:45 pm to 5:00 pm. The subjects and their respective exam dates include:

English on March 2

Chemistry on March 4

History on March 5

Economics on March 6

Biology and Business Studies on March 7

Mathematics on March 11

Political Science on March 12

Sanskrit on March 13

Hindi and Urdu on March 14

Public Administration on March 15

Geography on March 16

Sociology on March 18

Psychology on March 19

Home Science on March 20

Various vocational subjects on March 21

Music, Dance, Fine Arts, French, Philosophy and Financial Literacy on subsequent dates in March.

Key Points from the Proposed 10th Class Datesheet:

For class 10th regular and SOS candidates, the examinations will commence on March 2 in the morning session. The subjects and their respective exam dates include:

Mathematics on March 2

Science and Technology on March 4

Languages such as Urdu, Tamil, Telugu, Sanskrit, and Punjabi on March 5

Social Science on March 6

Computer Science on March 7

English on March 9

Hindi on March 11

Arts, Economics, Commerce, Automotive, Private Security, Retail, ITES, Healthcare, Agriculture, Tourism, Hospitality, Telecom, Physical Education, IFSI, Media and Entertainment, Plumber, Beauty and Wellness, Electronics and Hardware, and Apparels on March 12

Home Science on March 13

Music (Swara), Sangati (Instrumental), and Financial Literacy on subsequent dates in March.

The board has encouraged active participation from all stakeholders to ensure a well-rounded and fair examination schedule. As the proposed datesheet is made public, students and educators are urged to provide their valuable feedback before the final release.