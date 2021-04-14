Shimla: In wake of the spike in Covid-19, Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, postponed the Himachal Pradesh Board and Under Graduate examinations.

This comes close to the heels of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) decision to postpone 12th Board exams.

In a notification issued here today, Secretary Education Rajeev Sharma said, “In view of the increasing Covid-19 cases in the state, it has been decided to postpone the Class X, Class-XII and Under Graduate examinations to 17th May.”

The situation will be reviewed by the government on 1st May and further directions will be issues accordingly, he added.

While, the Class X and Class XII exams had commenced on 13 April, however the Under Graduate level exams were scheduled to start on 17th April.