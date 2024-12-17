Marksheets Now Available Through the National Academic Depository on DigiLocker

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU), Shimla, has achieved a major milestone by fully digitizing its marksheets, making them accessible through the National Academic Depository (NAD) on the DigiLocker platform. This move ensures seamless accessibility and secure validation of academic awards for over 2,000 students.

The digitization aligns with the directives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, showcasing HPNLU’s commitment to academic excellence, transparency, and technological advancement. The university has also complied with the University Grants Commission (UGC) mandate by updating student progress on the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC), enabling greater mobility and flexibility for students pursuing education across various higher education institutions in India.

The Academic Bank of Credits, a key initiative under NEP 2020, facilitates academic mobility by allowing students to transfer credits earned across institutions. This innovative system securely stores academic progress, ensuring accessibility and flexibility while fostering a more inclusive educational framework.

The NAD initiative is part of the Government of India’s broader effort to create a secure, user-friendly platform for storing and retrieving academic awards. By minimizing risks such as certificate forgery and marksheet duplication, NAD ensures the authenticity and security of educational documents, contributing to a fraud-free education ecosystem.

Integrated with NAD, the DigiLocker platform serves as a 24×7 digital repository for academic records. Students can now access, verify, and download their marksheets, diplomas, degrees, and other certificates anytime, anywhere. This not only enhances convenience for students but also streamlines the verification process for employers, educational institutions, and other stakeholders.

“The implementation of NAD and DigiLocker provides our students with a secure and accessible platform for their academic records,” said an official from HPNLU. “This step is in line with the university’s vision of leveraging technology to enhance transparency and efficiency in academic processes.”

With this development, HPNLU students can download their marksheets and other academic certificates directly through the DigiLocker app. The integration guarantees document validity while protecting against fraudulent practices, ensuring a hassle-free and secure experience for all stakeholders.