The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has started preparations to prevent cheating in the annual examinations of Classes 10 and 12, which are scheduled to begin from March 3 across the state.

This time, the board has decided to involve parents, students, and teachers as its “third eye” to strengthen vigilance during the examinations. A dedicated helpline number will be issued during the examination period, allowing anyone to report cases of cheating or other irregularities at any examination centre directly to the board headquarters.

Chairman of the Board of School Education, Dharamshala, Dr. Rajesh Sharma, said that strict monitoring arrangements have been made to ensure fair examinations. “Any parent, student, or teacher can report incidents of cheating or irregularities through the helpline number. After receiving a complaint, appropriate action will be taken against the concerned examination centre,” he said.

According to the board, special arrangements have been put in place to curb unfair practices. These include CCTV surveillance at examination centres, deployment of flying squads, and close coordination between the administration, education department, and the board.

Under the new measures, immediate action will be taken if complaints related to cheating, external interference, providing unfair advantage to examinees, or negligence of duty are received. Flying squads will be sent to the concerned centre to verify the complaint. If the allegations are found to be true, strict action will be taken against the centre superintendent, staff, and the examinees involved.

The board said these steps aim to ensure transparency, discipline, and a fair examination environment for students appearing in the Class 10 and 12 board exams.