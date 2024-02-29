Dharamshala – In preparation for the upcoming examinations for classes 10th and 12th of the regular students and state open school of classes 8th, 10th and 12th in March 2024, the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has set up a dedicated control room. This initiative aims to ensure the seamless and efficient conduct of examinations while providing support and assistance to candidates, teachers, and other concerned parties.

The control room, operational from March 1 to March 26, is under the supervision of State Open School Deputy Secretary Neelam Rani, Assistant Secretary Kalu Ram and Kishori Lal. Board Secretary Dr. Vishal Sharma emphasized the importance of this facility, stating that employees stationed in the control room will manage information queries from candidates and parents. The gathered information will be documented in a register and forwarded to the relevant branches for resolution.

Dr. Vishal Sharma made it clear that changes in examination centers or subjects will not be permitted without prior permission from the designated officer. To streamline communication during the examination period, any issues or concerns are to be reported through the Control Room, and the staff will escalate matters through Controlling Officers to the Chairman and Board Secretary.

To ensure the smooth functioning of this process, section officers from all examination branches and operations-one and two branches have been directed to ensure the presence of one employee from each branch starting at 8 am daily. The concerned section officer is responsible for reporting the presence of employees before office hours to the establishment branch. This information will be verified through biometric attendance and submitted to the establishment branch for approval.

This comprehensive approach by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education reflects a commitment to maintaining the integrity of the examination process and providing necessary support to stakeholders involved in the March 2024 examinations.