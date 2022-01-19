Dharamshala: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has announced the introduction of Vedic mathematics in the school curriculum from Class VI.

State Education Board Chairman SK Soni informed that Vedic mathematics would be essential from Class VI.

Vedic Mathematics is a collection of Sutras to solve mathematical arithmetics in an easy and faster way. It consists of 16 Sutras (Formulae) and 13 sub-sutras (Sub Formulae) which can be used for problems involved in arithmetic, algebra, geometry, calculus, conics.

Vedic Mathematics was discovered by Indian mathematician Jagadguru Bharathi Krishna Tirthaji in the period between A.D. 1911 and 1918. First published in 1965, Vedic mathematics contains a list of mathematical techniques, which the author stated were retrieved from the Vedas and supposedly contained all mathematical knowledge.

It is considered a better method to understand the complex equations of mathematics.