Dharamshala – The Himachal Pradesh School Education Board has announced that OMR sheets will not be used for multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in the upcoming annual examinations for classes 3rd, 5th, and 8th in winter schools. The exams, starting December 10, will adhere to the old question paper pattern due to insufficient preparation time for implementing the new format. Himachal Pradesh has several winter closing schools in Shimla, Chamba, Kinnaur, Kullu, Mandi, Sirmaur, Solan and Kangra districts.

Board Secretary Dr. Major Vishal Sharma stated that the introduction of OMR sheets and the new pattern for exams in winter schools has been deferred until the next academic session. However, summer schools will adopt the new examination format starting in March 2025. The new pattern, designed to enhance the evaluation process, will feature 35% easy, 30% medium, and 25% difficult questions, with MCQs making up 20% of the total.

“This year, exams in winter schools will continue with the old pattern, but preparations for the new system are underway,” said Dr. Sharma.

Examinations for non-board classes in winter schools, including classes 3rd, 5th, and 8th, are scheduled for November-December. While students in these schools will continue with the traditional format this year, they will shift to the new OMR-based system in subsequent sessions.

The revised examination format will eventually be implemented for all classes from 3rd to 12th. It is expected to bring a more structured approach to student assessment by integrating objective evaluation methods with varying levels of difficulty.

The postponement of the new system reflects the board’s focus on ensuring a smooth transition, but it also highlights the need for improved preparedness to introduce modern evaluation methods across schools in the state.