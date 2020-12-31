Shimla: SJVN has been conferred with SCOPE Meritorious Award for Corporate Social Responsibility and Responsiveness.

This award has been conferred upon SJVN for its outstanding contribution and initiatives in Health and Hygiene, Education and Skill development, Infrastructural development, and Sustainable development under its Corporate Social Responsibility. An eminent jury under the Chairmanship of Justice R.C. Lahoti, former Chief Justice of India decided the Awards.

On this occasion, SJVN Chairman and Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma said that till date more than 5000 local youth have been trained in the vocational trades namely Welder, Electrician, Site Accountant, Cutting & Tailoring, Hospitality, Bed side Attendant etc. In health SJVN is operating 14 Mobile health vans in the states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra and Bihar and more than 5 Lakh patientshave benefitted from these Health Vans. In addition, SJVN has conducted around 1000 specialized Health camps in remote locations of its project areas. SJVN is also active in construction of community assets like Panchayat Ghar, Mahila Mandal, Community Halls, and Playgrounds etc. and till date SJVN has constructed more than 500 Community assets.

Sharma further said that for combating the Corona challenge, SJVN has contributed Rs. 25 Crore towards the PM CARES Fund. In the fight against COVID -19, employees of SJVN have already contributed Rs. 32,00,000 (Thirty-Two Lakh) from salaries to PM CARES Fund and Rs. 45,00,000 (Forty-Five Lakh) to CM Relief Fund/H.P.Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund. He also said that the employees of SJVN have also contributed Rs. 59,00,000 (Fifty-Nine Lakh) from their salaries to Corona Warriors (Sanitation Workers of MC, Shimla) (@Rs. 5,000/- per warrior).

He also informed that SJVN has provided a financial support of Rs 3,20,00,000 (Three Crore Twenty Lakh) to the Government and Government Hospitals to procure ventilators, other medical equipment, Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs), masks, sanitizers & gloves, beds, mattresses, three ply masks, thermal scanners, food items to needy individuals etc.

Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) is an apex professional organization representing the Central Government Public Enterprises.

It has also some State Enterprises, Banks and other Institutions as its Members. It is promoting excellence in organizations where public investment is involved, to enable them to be globally competitive.