New Delhi: Decision on CBSE 12th Board Exams 2021, state board Class 12th exams and all-India Entrance examinations for various higher education institutions and professional courses have not been taken yet in the high-level meeting on Sunday.

The virtual meeting chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with many other ministries and other stakeholders is over now.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has asked the state governments to send detailed suggestions on the same by May 25, 2021.

I thank all the Hon'ble Chief Ministers, Education Ministers, and officers associated with the world's largest education system for participating in the high-level meeting chaired by Hon'ble Minister of Defence Shri @rajnathsingh Ji. pic.twitter.com/i4e8p5lH90 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 23, 2021

The Minister of Education expressed commitment towards the safety and security of children as the first priority of the Government of India. The Minister said the entire country has come together to ensure the safety and academic welfare of the students and smooth functioning of the education system.

“Keeping in view the present circumstances we decided to cancel the CBSE Board examinations of Class X and evaluate through internal assessment but Class-XII examinations are very important to decide the future of a student,” The Minister said.

The virtual meeting with board and state government was called to enable Central and State Boards and other examination agencies to be able to examine various options available in the present challenging circumstances through a consultation process.