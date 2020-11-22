New Delhi: The Union Government has deputed high level Central Teams to Himachal Pradesh to support the State in COVID response and management.

Himachal Pradesh has reported sudden rise in the number of active cases i.e. those who are hospitalized or are in home isolation under medical supervision, or demonstrating a rise in the daily new cases.

These three-member teams will visit the districts reporting high number of COVID cases and support the State efforts towards strengthening containment, surveillance, testing, infection prevention and control measures, and efficient clinical management of the positive cases.

The Central teams shall also guide in effectively managing the challenges related to timely diagnosis and follow up.

Himachal Pradesh has over 7000 active cases and over 2500 cases were reported in last 4 days only. Shimla, Mandi and Kullu districts of the state are worse affected.