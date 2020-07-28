Shimla: On the occasion of World Nature Conservation Day, Himachal Governor Bandaru Dattatraya advised people of the State to contribute towards the conservation of natural habitats. He also asked people to encourage others to protect environment with the involvement of youngsters about the same.

The Governor said that the world is facing several crises today because of the lack of conservation and the wasteful use of natural resources. He said

“It has become more important during this time of pandemic that we get closer to the nature and live in harmony with it.”

It was our social responsibility to protect the environment, which is vital to sustain our lives particularly during this pandemic period, he further added.

The Governor emphasized on to spread awareness about the best practices to protect the natural resources as our earth does not have unlimited amount of resources such as things we need like water, trees, soil etc. He said

“It is high time we recognise that a healthy environment is necessary for healthy people and a productive society, not only during our lifetime but for the future generations as well.”

Governor Dattatraya urged people to encourage community participation in protecting, conserving and sustainable management of resources that are used things we use every day. Discourage wastage of food, water and items of regular use. Switch off lights, fans and air conditioners when not in use. He also emphasized on the need of harvesting rain water and making compost of daily vegetable peels. Those who have a green patch can try growing herbs and vegetables of daily use, he said.