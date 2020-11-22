Shimla: Put to rest all speculations, the Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) on Saturday given nod to promote the first- and second-year undergraduate students to the next class.

The decisions were taken at the meeting of the executive council of the university, presided over by Vice-Chancellor Sikender Kumar. The decision was taken on the recommendations of the academic council.

The undergraduate students, who have to give compartment exams or have to reappear in tests, would also be promoted to the next class.

The University decision has given relief to thousands of undergraduate students. It’ll also pave way to the students, who’s degree have not cleared due to reappear in the previous semester exam, to take admission in the master course.