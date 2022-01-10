Shimla: Health department has reported 10 Omicron positive cases in the state.

Health department spokesperson informed that 127 whole-genome sequencing (WGS) reports have been received from National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Delhi on Friday and mutations have been found in 10 samples. These samples were taken from international passengers from 15-31st December.

The state has so far tested 25 cases of Omicron. Initially, the omicron variant was reported only in international travellers, but now it’s been reported from the community also, the spokesperson further added.

Meanwhile, the state has reported nine Covid deaths of which 4 died in Kangra district, three in Mandi and one each in Hamirpur and Bilaspur district.

The health department has reported 1843 fresh positive cases in the last 24 hours and 2,417 patients have recovered from the virus. Now active caseload has dropped to 9,752, lowest in the last ten days.