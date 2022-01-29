Shimla: The state health department has reported 8 new Covid deaths and as many as 1,714 fresh positive cases in the last 24 hours.

As per the health department report, two each Covid patients have died in Shimla, Chamba and Kangra districts, while one of each patient has succumbed to the virus in Kullu and Una districts. Total Covid casualties have shot up to 3,969 in the state.

As many as 1714 fresh positive cases were also reported in the state and 2005 recoveries as well. The active caseload has dropped 9453 in the state and presently Kangra district has 1,658 active cases, Shimla 1254 and Solan district has 1153 Covid patients. Lahaul-Spiti district has 27 Covid patients.

To date, the state has recorded a total of 2,69,291 Covid cases of which 2,55,848 have fully recovered.