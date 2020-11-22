Mandi: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today hinted to impose restriction in the state in a view to control the spread of the corona virus in the state.

Chief Minister, in a meeting of the district level officers at Mandi to review the Covid situation in the Mandi district, said that keeping in view the upsurge in the Covid cases in the state, the government would consider to impose few restrictions to avoid social gatherings and ensuring that people take all necessary precautionary measures.

Jai Ram Thakur directed to keep regular monitoring on the patients in home isolation. He directed to ensure checking of fever and oxygen level of such patients besides educating them to take medicine properly in a regular manner.

DC Mandi Rugved Thakur informed that fatality rate in Mandi district was 1.22 percent.

Ner Chowk Medical College has facility of 118 dedicated beds for serious Covid patients and dialysis facility has also been started for Covid patients Dr. R.C Thakur said.