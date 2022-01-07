Himachal CM demands 50 ambulances to reduce response time

Shimla: Covid deaths continue on the higher side as on Thursday Health department has reported 7 new deaths from the virus.

Four Covid patients have succumbed to the Virus in the Solan district, Mandi two and one patient have died in the Hamirpur district of the state, a health department report read. Now Covid deaths tally in the state has increased to 3,951 in the state.

As many as 1,820 fresh cases were reported in the state and 2618 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

With higher Covid recoveries, the active caseload has also dropped to 10,336, the lowest since 19 January.

To strengthen the health infrastructure and ensure timely transportation of patients in the tough terrain of the state, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur called on Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at New Delhi today and demanded 50 ambulances to reduce the response time within prescribed limits in hilly terrain. He also raised the issue of shortage of ASHA workers in the State and requested for 58 ASHA workers under NUHM and 176 in non NUHM components for quality outreach in comprehensive primary health care in urban areas of the state.