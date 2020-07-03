Shimla: Himachal Pradesh university has withdrawn the proposed Exam Date Sheet following the instruction from the State Government in view of Coronavirus Pandemic.

Earlier the HP university has notified to conduct the exam of B.A/B.Sc./B.Com 2nd , 4th Re-appear & 6th Semester Regular (New Batch) from 16 July. HP university, in its official statement

“it is hereby notified for information of all concerned that in view of the instruction received from the Government of H.P in view of COVID-19 Pandemic the date-sheets issued on dated 16.6.2020 are hereby withdrawn.”

The university further declare that the examinations of Undergraduate courses would likely be conduct in the last week of July or first week of August, 2020 and the new date-sheets of all Undergraduate classes will be issued in due course of time.