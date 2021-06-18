Shimla: Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) Shimla has granted a special chance to undergraduate students (under RUSA system) to complete their degrees.

An official notification has been issued by the university regarding the same. The examinations are likely to be conducted in the month of July.

As per the notification, students of academic session 2013-14, 2014-15 and 2015-16 can appear in the examinations to complete their degrees with a fee of Rs 5000.

Students who are willing to appear for the examination of second, fourth and sixth semester can fill up the examination form upto June 28. After this, students will be charged late fees as per the rules of the university. The examination form can be filled online by visiting the official website of the university.